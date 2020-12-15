COVID-19

Sick Santa and Mrs. Claus May Have Exposed Dozens of Georgia Kids to COVID

The couple tested positive on Saturday, two days after the Thursday evening event at which they did not show symptoms

A Santa parade and photo-op in Georgia last Thursday may have exposed up to 50 children to COVID-19 after Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus later tested positive for the virus, NBC News reported.

The couple tested positive on Saturday, two days after the Thursday evening event at which they did not show symptoms.

Long County Board of Commissioners chairman Robert D. Parker confirmed the positive tests and downplayed the risk of the possibly dozens of exposures in a statement posted on the Board's website.

In his statement, Parker said the event was, for the Clauses, "one of the most important parts of their lives" and added that he said he believes he and others in town "still stand by the decision of the Chamber to move forward with these holiday traditions, and to bring some sense of normalcy to these trying times."

