Shiner Brewer Donates $500,000 to Nonprofit Texas Restaurant Relief Fund

Spoetzl Brewery, the brewer of Texas' own Shiner Bock, is donating $500,000 to the a relief fund aimed at helping the state's restaurants and their employees.

According to the brewery, the donation to the Texas Restaurant Association is meant to provide financial relief to Texas' independent restaurateurs with funds designed to safeguard employee jobs.

The Texas Restaurant Relief Fund initiative was established by the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, the nonprofit workforce development arm of the Texas Restaurant Association.

Through an application process, the fund gives grants of up to $5,000 per restaurant unit in an effort to keep restaurants open and keep their employees working.

"All of us have been affected by COVID-19," Jimmy Mauric, Shiner's Brewmaster, said. "As of today, our brewery is fortunate to continue brewing with enhanced health and safety measures. But we are saddened to know that restaurants and bars throughout Texas-that are independent like us-are in distress. We hope that our collective fundraising efforts will help them respond to the challenges that they're facing."

According to Shiner, the brewery has a longstanding tradition of providing support to its neighbors in their times of need, and it hopes that this effort will provide some relief to the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality organizations and their personnel that have been affected by COVID-19.

"This is an unprecedented time for our industry, fighting a never-before-seen battle for survival," Dr. Emily Williams Knight, President & CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association and Education Foundation, said. "In times of crisis, restaurants are always on the front lines, feeding victims and first responders; in this crisis, restaurants are among the victims. Together with amazing partners like Spoetzl Brewery, we can support restaurants and their employees, the heart of our communities, stay in operation and weather this storm."

Shiner is also encouraging its followers on social media to donate to the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund initiative by texting "ShineOnTX" to 31996 to help the Fund reach its $10 million goal. Followers can also post a toast to those affected in the restaurant, foodservice or hospitality industry using the hashtag #ShineOnTX.