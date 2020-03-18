Several North Texas Malls to Shut Down Temporarily

Simon Property Group, the largest shopping mall owner in the country, announced the temporary closure of all malls on Wednesday due to coronavirus.

Simon owns several shopping malls in North Texas, including Grapevine Mills, Grand Prairie Outlets, Firewheel Town Center, North East Mall, The Shops at Clearfork, and University Park Village.

The closure will go into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The malls will remain closed until March 29.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott