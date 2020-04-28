Service Group Donates Carts, Food to Food Bank in North Richland Hills

Mothers and sons donned in face masks and gloves Tuesday morning and loaded brand new shopping carts with food in the parking lot of the Community Table Food Bank at Davis Memorial United Methodist Church in North Richland Hills.

"We are only 4, 5, 6 miles away from Southlake and Westlake, and there are people who can't put food on the table," chapter president Joan Shockley said. "They have hearts of gold, the people who run this place. So they were our number one choice."

The Lakes Chapter of the Young Men's Service League purchased new shopping carts to help clients get pantry items to their cars. The chapter added a bonus donation on top of the carts. With the help of Del Frisco's in Southlake, the group purchased food at cost to fill the new shopping carts.

"They knew we were dropping off the carts," Shockley said. "They didn't know we were going to fill them with groceries."

They filled the carts with ready-to-eat meals, staples and hard to find items, like toilet paper. The $3,000 the YMSL spent on the donation had been earmarked for the group's annual banquet. COVID-19 made them shift gears.

"Because of the coronavirus we got to help out this organization," Shockely's 14-year-old son, Augustus, said. "I'm learning to be more thankful for what I have."

"We hope this is teaching them that it is their responsibility as people who live blessed lives, frankly, to help those in need around us in our communities," Shockly said. "So that our boys realize, hey, there's a greater need of things we can do that aren't all about me."

"There's always a way to help people," Augustus said. "No matter what."