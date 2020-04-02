Send an eCard to Children’s Health Patients and Caregivers

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, patients and care team members at Children's Health can benefit from support and encouragement.

Sending an eCard to Children's Health patients and caregivers can let them know that you're cheering them on.

These eCards can contain a short message for those at Children's Health.

According to Children's Health, these messages should not contain personal identifying information like last names, addresses, emails or phone numbers. Phrases like “I hope you feel better” or “get well soon" should be avoided as well.

Children's Health says that eCards cannot be delivered to specific patients due to volume, and that they serve families of all different faiths and backgrounds.

Additional information about sending free, digital cards to patients and caregivers is available at https://give.childrens.com/landing/ecards.