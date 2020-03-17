Senators Cruz, Cornyn Expect Quick Action on Bill

The United States Senate now has the Family First Coronavirus Response Act. The House bill that passed provides provisions for free testing, paid emergency leave, and other resources to help stabilize financial markets.

“I think we are going to see action on the house bill quickly, I’d say in a matter of a day or two,” said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Austin.)

This, as the number of Americans with the virus grows, and is expected to go higher as more testing is completed. More Texans are now staying home, with some cities and counties restricting restaurant operations and closing bars and gyms.

“I think this is very unusual for all of us to sit at home and not go to restaurants and sporting activities and go to work, and so this is a big adjustment, but I think it’s important that we attack this now in a really overwhelming way and bend that curve of incidents,” said Cornyn.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Houston) will soon be back in Washington D.C. He has been in self quarantine at home, after coming in contact with two people who tested positive for COVID-19. His self-quarantine ended Tuesday.

“I am strong and healthy and asymptomatic, and looking forward to heading back to Washington. I’ve been working from home for well over a week now, but tomorrow I am headed back to Washington to the senate to continue working in DC.,” said Cruz on the phone. He added later “I think the very first focus we need to have is on stopping the health crisis, that if we can stop this pandemic, then many of the economic repercussions will stop as well.”

Cruz also believes the Senate will act quickly. He has called on the administration to take four immediate tests. They include, make testing accurate and available, making sure first responders, medical professionals, and anyone coming into contact with infected people, have the right protective equipment, expanding health care critical resources like ventilators, and focusing on finding a cure.