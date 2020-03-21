Second Dallas Police Officer Presumptive Positive for COVID-19

A second Dallas police officer is presumptive positive for COVID-19, the Dallas Police Department confirmed late Friday.

The officer, who works out of the central patrol division, tested positive Friday and was last on the job March 12, police said.

The officer has been in isolation and is "doing well" and a coworker has been quarantined as a precaution, the department said.

The central patrol building will be cleaned and sanitized.

The department said it is working with Dallas County Health and Human Services, and that the police department's chief medical doctor has been communicating with officers who may have come in contact with the patient.

The department said it recognizes some officers will contract the new coronavirus, and that there is a contingency plan to keep the community safe.

On Thursday, the department confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 — an officer working out of the northeast patrol division.