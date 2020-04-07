Screening Checkpoints Start at Texas-Louisiana Border

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that people coming into the state from Louisiana would be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers set up checkpoints at the border of Texas and Louisiana for those coming into the state.

“The checkpoint experience was actually a very easy process,” said Jordan Mercer, who just moved to Dallas. “I spent more time in the line of vehicles than I did with the police.”

Mercer said troopers were inquisitive but professional.

“I have a sheet of paper from my employer stating my job as essential and [there is] a need for travel from the Department of Homeland Security,” Mercer explained.

Mercer moved to Dallas from Natchitoches, Louisiana on the same day that the checkpoints started.

He will begin his life in Texas in self-quarantine and in Dallas County where there is also a shelter-in-place order.

“I am fully prepared. I’ve spent much of the past two weeks in as much quarantine as possible in Louisiana so this should be easy,” he said.

Mercer said he is willing to do what it takes to make sure people stay safe and healthy in his new home and community.