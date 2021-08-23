mask mandates

School Masks, Vaccine Mandates Supported in the US: AP-NORC Poll

By Colln Binkley and Hannah Fingerhut

A new poll finds that a majority of Americans support mask and vaccine mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds that about 6 in 10 Americans say masks and vaccines should be required in schools.

But attitudes were sharply divided along political lines.

Among Republicans, about 3 in 10 said they favor mask requirements for students and teachers. That's compared with about 8 in 10 Democrats, with a similar split over vaccine requirements for teachers and eligible students.

Masks have become a hotly contested topic as U.S. schools reopen amid surging numbers of coronavirus cases. Some states are mandating masks, while some have barred mask requirements.

