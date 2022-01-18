The recent surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the omicron variant, is forcing some school districts to close specific campuses or even entire districts.

Read below to see the list of changes being made by districts in North Texas.

Birdville ISD

Because of the District's inability to fill critical instructional and operational positions caused by COVID-19, Birdville ISD will be closed on Tuesday, January 18, and Wednesday, January 19, to help mitigate the spread of the virus. We will resume normal operations on Thursday, January 20. During this closure, no remote learning will take place. Our instructional calendar will not change at this time. At the discretion of the fine arts and athletic directors, high school extra- and co-curricular activities can continue as planned if staff are available to continue those activities. All activities involving our middle school and elementary students and staff are canceled beginning today through January 19.

Campbell ISD

Campbell ISD has canceled all classes from Thursday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 21. Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 24.

Clarksville ISD

Clarksville ISD is temporarily closing two campuses: Clarksville Middle High School and Cheatham Elementary School will be closed until Thursday, Jan. 20.

Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD is closing all campuses Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 18-19 due to an overwhelming number of staff absences. The district was already closed Monday for the MLK Jr. holiday. The district will make up the days at a later date. School is expected to resume Thursday, Jan. 20.

Weatherford ISD

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the impact this is having on daily operations, all Weatherford ISD schools and buildings will be closed Wednesday, January 19 through Friday, January 21. Students and staff are scheduled to return to campuses on Monday, January 24.

Since this is such a fluid situation and cancelations can happen at a moment's notice, it is best to check your specific school district's website or social media pages for the very latest updates.