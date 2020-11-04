Sanger High School Closes Due to COVID-19 Spike

Sanger High School will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 5 and 6, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases on the campus.

District leaders made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The two day closure will allow crews to deep clean the campus.

During the campus closure, all students and staff will transition to online learning. With the switch to online learning, the district said no instructional time will be lost. That also means the days will not have to be made up at a later time.

All activities at the high school campus, which are not outdoor activities will be canceled, postponed and/or rescheduled.

The high school campus is the only one impacted by the closure. All other campuses will remain open.