sanger isd

Sanger High School Closes Due to COVID-19 Spike

Sanger High School will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 5 and 6, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases on the campus.

District leaders made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The two day closure will allow crews to deep clean the campus.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

COVID-19 1 hour ago

Official: El Paso Hospitals Near ‘Breaking Point' From Virus

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Tarrant County Tops 70,000 COVID-19 Cases, Adds 709 Wednesday, 3 Deaths

During the campus closure, all students and staff will transition to online learning. With the switch to online learning, the district said no instructional time will be lost. That also means the days will not have to be made up at a later time.

All activities at the high school campus, which are not outdoor activities will be canceled, postponed and/or rescheduled.

The high school campus is the only one impacted by the closure. All other campuses will remain open.

This article tagged under:

sanger isd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us