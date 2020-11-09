sanger isd

Sanger High and Middle School Closed for 2 Weeks After COVID-19 Spike

NBC 5 News

Sanger High and Middle school will be closed for the next two weeks after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases there.

District officials made the announcement Monday, saying positive cases of COVID-19 are still prevalent among the student populations at the high school and middle school campuses.

During the closure, students will access the learning platform from home, missing no instructional time.

Students will return to in-person learning on November 30.

The district will provide hot-spots for any student who may not have internet access.

All UIL competitions will continue as scheduled.

The Sanger Middle School and High School are the only two campuses impacted by this closure. All other campuses will remain open.

