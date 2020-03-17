Rolling Stones Postpone North American ‘No Filter’ Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Rolling Stones' May date at the Cotton Bowl has been postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The band's "No Filter" tour was supposed to begin a 15-date run in North America on May 8 in San Diego but is now postponed indefinitely.
The Rolling Stones commented, “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”
AEG Presents/Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.
For additional information, please visit rollingstones.com.
Postponed Shows
San Diego, SDCCU Stadium, May 8
Vancouver, BC Place, May 12
Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium, May 16
Nashville, Nissan Stadium, May 20
Austin, Circuit of The Americas, May 24
Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium, May 29
Buffalo, New Era Field, June 6
Detroit, Ford Field, June 10
Louisville, Cardinal Stadium, June 14
Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium, June 19
Pittsburgh, Heinz Field, June 23
St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, June 27
Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, July 1
Tampa, Raymond James Stadium, July 5
Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, July 9