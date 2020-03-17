Rolling Stones Postpone North American ‘No Filter’ Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Rolling Stones' May date at the Cotton Bowl has been postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The band's "No Filter" tour was supposed to begin a 15-date run in North America on May 8 in San Diego but is now postponed indefinitely.

The Rolling Stones commented, “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

AEG Presents/Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.

For additional information, please visit rollingstones.com.

Postponed Shows

San Diego, SDCCU Stadium, May 8

Vancouver, BC Place, May 12

Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium, May 16

Nashville, Nissan Stadium, May 20

Austin, Circuit of The Americas, May 24

Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium, May 29

Buffalo, New Era Field, June 6

Detroit, Ford Field, June 10

Louisville, Cardinal Stadium, June 14

Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium, June 19

Pittsburgh, Heinz Field, June 23

St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, June 27

Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, July 1

Tampa, Raymond James Stadium, July 5

Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, July 9