covid-19 vaccine

Rockwall County Schedules Final Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Event for Friday

Appointments required for vaccinations on Friday, May 14

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Rockwall will hold their final scheduled first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday.

The vaccination event will be held on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Wilkerson - Sanders Memorial Stadium at 1215 T.L. Townsend Drive.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Appointments are required and can be made in advance by clicking here.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus relief 56 mins ago

Emergency Program to Give People $50 Off Internet Bill

87th Texas Legislature 2 hours ago

Gov. Abbott Signs Bill Making Alcohol To-Go Permanent in Texas

Rockwall will be providing the Moderna vaccine and will only be vaccinating those over the age of 18.

For those who are unable to attend on Friday or who are looking for the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate someone younger than 18, the map below from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows the reported stock at locations across North Texas.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.

From the Texas DSHS: Availability of COVID-19 vaccines lilsted on this map are based on shipping information and reporting to the DSHS directly by facilities. Please contact providers in advance to confirm vaccination location and hours, that they have vaccine on hand and that you are eligible for vaccination at that site. Not all providers are vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups. Vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineRockwallRockwall County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us