Rockwall County Schedules Final Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Event for Friday

Rockwall will hold their final scheduled first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday.

The vaccination event will be held on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Wilkerson - Sanders Memorial Stadium at 1215 T.L. Townsend Drive.

Appointments are required and can be made in advance by clicking here.

Rockwall will be providing the Moderna vaccine and will only be vaccinating those over the age of 18.

For those who are unable to attend on Friday or who are looking for the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate someone younger than 18, the map below from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows the reported stock at locations across North Texas.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.