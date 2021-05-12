Rockwall County Schedules Final Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Event for Friday

Rockwall will hold their final scheduled first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday.
The vaccination event will be held on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Wilkerson - Sanders Memorial Stadium at 1215 T.L. Townsend Drive.
Appointments are required and can be made in advance by clicking here.
Rockwall will be providing the Moderna vaccine and will only be vaccinating those over the age of 18.
For those who are unable to attend on Friday or who are looking for the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate someone younger than 18, the map below from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows the reported stock at locations across North Texas.
Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.
From the Texas DSHS: Availability of COVID-19 vaccines lilsted on this map are based on shipping information and reporting to the DSHS directly by facilities. Please contact providers in advance to confirm vaccination location and hours, that they have vaccine on hand and that you are eligible for vaccination at that site. Not all providers are vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups. Vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status.