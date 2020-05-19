Rockwall County Reports 9th COVID-19-Related Death at Same Long-Term Care Facility

A ninth resident of Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus, accounting for all COVID-19-related deaths in Rockwall County.
The facility has reported 60 positive cases of the virus -- 39 in residents and 21 in employees -- with 32 recoveries.
Rockwall County has confirmed 153 total cases of COVID-19.
Broadmoor Medical Lodge most recently reported two new deaths Sunday and said it was working with the Rockwall Fire Department on a site assessment.
All residents and staff would be tested Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.
County officials reminded residents of the Texas Department of State Health Services recommendation that all Texans should wear a face covering in public places where it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of distance between other people.