Rockwall County Reports 5th COVID-19-Related Death, All at Same Long-Term Care Facility

All five people to die after testing positive for COVID-19 in Rockwall County were residents of the same long-term care facility, according to county officials.

The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported Sunday the county's fifth coronavirus-related death of a resident at Broadmoor Medical Lodge.

On May 1, a county official confirmed Rockwall County's first three deaths were at the facility. The fourth was reported Wednesday and the fifth on Sunday.

Rockwall County also reported four new cases of COVID-19 Sunday -- two in Fate, one in McLendon-Chisholm and one at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge.

The county has reported 18 cases at the facility.

