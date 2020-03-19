Restland Funeral Home to Stream Services During Coronavirus Outbreak

Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery announced several measures on Thursday to assist their customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

First, the company said funeral services will continue inside of the funeral home chapel, but there will be an option for guests to watch the services online.

Second, Restland said it will care for loved ones at no additional cost for anyone who wishes to postpone funeral services in the midst of ongoing events.

"For many years, we have been caring for families during the hardest times of their lives. The current public health emergency has inspired us to look at new ways of providing that same care while prioritizing the wellbeing of the families we serve and facilitating all services in the safest manner possible with minimal interruption," said Deric Walker, GM at Restland.

The company also said strict sanitization procedures are in place to protect all guests.