Restaurants State-Wide Forced to End Dine-In Service

Around Frisco Thursday, people who still wanted to dine out made their way to their favorite restaurants for a final hurrah.

The city remained one of the few in North Texas to keep restaurants open.

But after Governor Greg Abbott declared all bars and restaurants around the state would close except for take-out, delivery and drive-through service, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney amended his public health emergency to align with the states.

“We feel that taking a state-wide approach to this, a unified approach, is the right way to do it, so we’ll be following the lead he set for the state,” said Mayor Cheney.

While some restaurants in his city had already ceased dine-in service, those that hadn’t will have to do so by midnight Friday.

Many are likely to follow the lead of restaurants in cities like Dallas and Fort Worth where business owners are getting creative to continue paying their staff.

At the Standard Pour in Dallas, owner Eddie “Lucky” Campbell has temporarily consolidated it with his other establishments, the Parliament and Clover Club, under one roof he’s deemed Standard Door.

“Most restaurants just cannot survive a time period without sales,” said Campbell.

From there, he believes he can keep all 50 of his employees working with take-out service and delivery.

“Our businesses are dependent on what they do for us all year and so when it comes to a time of need, we’re going to do everything we can for them,” said Campbell.

In addition to offering up the restaurant’s stash of toilet paper, disinfectant and gloves for those still struggling to find them, his team’s also made complimentary drop-offs of the night’s leftovers to a nearby neighborhood in need.

In Deep Ellum, Terry Black’s BBQ’s also doing its part to serve the community, slashing prices for the medical staff and first responders on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

Owner Mark Black hopes he can keep his full staff as they weather a storm he hopes won’t last longer than a couple of months.