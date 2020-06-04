Restaurant Restrictions Ease as Congress Amends Loan Criteria

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced further loosening of restrictions on restaurants and bars this week. Effective immediately, groups of up to 10 are now allowed and all available booths can be utilized so long as there are partitions.

“The party size is really big because it maximizes our efficiency with regards to seat utilization and in particular as it relates to father’s day and we have big families that want to come in,” restaurateur Mark Maguire said.

Maguire is the managing partner of ‘Maguire’s’ in Dallas and praised the latest round of eased restrictions. Starting June 12, restaurants will also be able to up their capacity to 75% from the current 50.

This week, congress also amended multiple rules surrounding the ‘Paycheck Protection Program’ that, among other things, make it easier for businesses to have the loans forgiven.

“I think Congress has proven willing to act on this, I think the question becomes what other action may be needed,” SMU Professor John Terry said.

Among the changes is an extension from eight-weeks to 24, allowing businesses more time use their loan money in a way that makes the money forgivable. Also, businesses are now able to spend up to 40% of the loan on non-payroll related expenses.

“I think you could probably hear it across the country, it was a collective sigh of relief,” Maguire said.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.