For months family and friends of Hugo Miranda have gathered to pray outside Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Co-founder of Irving restaurant Hugo Invitados, Miranda has been in the hospital since he contracted COVID-19 in late December.

Prayers were answered Monday as Miranda was finally well enough to be released from the hospital.

There were tears of joy and cheers as Miranda left the hospital surrounded by family and his medical team.

"This day means everything to me," his brother Cesar Miranda said. "Especially knowing that my brother is about to go to the next step."

Still facing a long recovery, Miranda must now head to a rehabilitation facility where he'll have to learn how to walk again.

"Months of rehabilitation, honestly, but I think he can do it," said Dr. Michael Foster with Methodist Richardson Medical Center. "He's young. He's motivated and he's got some of the best support I've ever seen."

"We can only do so much and he put in the work himself and, I think, to stay motivated he needed that," Foster said.

His family said that support will remain steady until Miranda is back on his feet and back in the restaurant he loves.

"We already fought one war. We still haven't finished it yet and we're still going strong," Cesear Miranda said.