Resident of Denton Rehabilitation Center Dies of COVID-19, County’s 21st Death

Denton County records first COVID-19 death in five days.

Denton County Public Health has announced their first COVID-19 related death since April 25, bringing the total number of people who died after becoming infected in the county to 21.

DCPH said the latest victim was an 80-year-old resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center who was a previously reported as a hospital-isolated, contact-transmission COVID-19 case in Denton County.

“As we report the loss of a 21st life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”

DCPH is also announcing 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 765 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing four newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county; the county now reports 367 recoveries.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 19.

