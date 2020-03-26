Rep. Marc Veasey Hopes for Quick House Vote on $2 Trillion Economic Rescue Bill

The U.S. Senate passed a $2 trillion economic rescue package late Wednesday night and Fort Worth Congressman Marc Veasey (D) expects the House of Representatives to act quickly to pass the deal.

“I am very confident that it will pass the House. I am hoping that it passes by a voice vote and that it goes to the president’s desk and gets signed immediately, because people can use help right now,” said Veasey.

Veasey said there will be financial help for Texas hospitals included in the package.

“It is going to help out a lot, tremendously. Our health care centers and our hospitals are running up a tremendous amount of debt and spending a lot of money,” said Veasey

The package is designed to, of course, help the tens of thousands who have been left unemployed by the outbreak. The package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

Veasey said he hoped that while the aid is on the way, Texans continue to follow guidance and shelter in place.

“I think the best thing for Texas right now is for us to be under a statewide lock down. People aren’t taking this seriously enough,” he added.