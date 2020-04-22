Reopening Texas: Elective Surgery Restrictions Relaxed

The gradual reopening of Texas continues Wednesday after Gov. Greg Abbott announced the loosening of restrictions on elective surgeries.

For many families needing surgical procedures, it comes as welcomed news.

Austin and Jessica Wall of Arlington have been waiting for Austin to get a needed kidney procedure.

“A couple of weeks ago when this first started the doctor said ‘there is nothing I can do. I cannot perform this procedure,’” Jessica said. “Austin said when he was talking to his doctor, he could tell that the doctor was frustrated. [The doctor] said, ‘I have patients who are cancer patients and I can’t perform the needed surgeries on them.’”

Austin needs the procedure to destroy a large kidney stone that is affecting the function of one of his kidneys.

While they still haven’t heard about when doctors can schedule the procedure; they now have a little more peace of mind.

“We’re just hoping that with the loosening of these restrictions that we will get that call soon for him to be able to have those procedures,” Jessica said.

It is still unclear what the restriction changes will look like at hospital systems across North Texas. Each system will handle the changes differently.

BAYLOR, SCOTT & WHITE HEALTH

Throughout this pandemic, the safety and well-being of our patients and caregivers has been our primary concern.

We have been working to develop plans in compliance with the Governor’s new orders, ensuring we do all we can to appropriately balance the needs of our communities. We must, of course, remain prepared for influxes of COVID-19 patients; meanwhile, we know there are thousands of Texans who have been forced to delay necessary medical and surgical services for weeks.

We are confident we can safely care for patients who meet the criteria set forth in the executive order – patients who need biopsies for potential cancer diagnoses, for example – as soon as Wednesday, while maintaining an adequate supply of personal protective equipment. And we will continue to evaluate this balance daily.

As we have more specifics, we’ll update our team members, patients and communities.

TEXAS HEALTH

Texas Health Resources is considering both Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent Executive Order, new county orders, and feedback from patients and clinicians in order to transition to a safe return to elective and non-essential care. We remain committed to preventing the community spread of COVID-19, and protecting our patients and families in all aspects of care. Our work is guided by the CDC, American Hospital Association and medical societies like the American College of Surgeons. We are committed to a safe and measured return to providing non-emergent care.

We understand that people are going to carefully assess whether they really need a procedure or care, whether it’s safe to do so and what options are available to them. Those who have had changes in job status may be concerned about the cost and how to navigate changes in insurance coverage. Texas Health is working so that we can we be ready to address these concerns and help patients navigate the options, and connect them with the resources needed during this fluid time.