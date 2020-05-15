Reopening Texas: Distillery Donates Sanitizer to Restaurant Customers

A Dallas-based company and its distillery are hoping to help Texas reopen by making sure hard-to-find sanitizer is available to restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms recently.

Zamora Company USA and Yellow Rose Distillery are supplying local restaurants individual tubes of hand sanitizer for customers and staff as people start to venture back into restaurants.

“We came up with individual-use sanitizer, so when you walk in the door you are able to grab one complimentary,” Zamora Company USA spokesman Matt Appleby explained. “It will last the entire duration of your stay.”

“They thought it was a great idea and their number one goal is to keep everybody safe as they reopen,” Appleby added. “To know that the best thing that we can all do is get back out into these restaurants and support them.”

They hope the sanitizer will help keep everyone safe and healthy and help businesses to remain open.

“For the long-term health of everybody we want to help them to be successful and thrive again,” Appleby said.

The company hopes to expand the sanitizer initiative throughout the country.

“We can take it to the next level and we’re looking forward to doing so,” Appleby said. “Florida is opening and we sell in Florida. I think we can take this to larger markets and hopefully help the country to reopen as we’re trying to do here in Texas.”