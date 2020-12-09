Refrigerated Trucks Parked Outside Tarrant County Medical Examiner

Two large refrigerated trucks have been parked outside the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office in a scene similar to other cities whose funeral homes have been overwhelmed by COVID-19.

Carol Ann Walker, a spokeswoman for the office, confirmed the trucks were parked on St. Louis Street next to the office.

But only the medical examiner, Dr. Nizam Peerwani, could give more information, and he wasn't immediately available, she said.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger shows a temporary wooden structure built around the trucks.

Other cities like El Paso have used refrigerated trucks to hold the bodies of COVID victims.

Tarrant County reported 15 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, including the youngest victim, a 17-year-old young man.

Another 1,536 people tested positive in the county.

Medstar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said the ambulance service responded to 131 COVID-related calls on Tuesday, a new record. The average had been about 85 until just last week, he added.

“This is dangerous,” he said.

Zavadsky, who had previously called the spike in calls a “tsunami,” described the situation as a “perfect storm” on Wednesday.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.