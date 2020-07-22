Record Hospitalizations and 30 Deaths Related to COVID-19 Reported Wednesday in Dallas County

Dallas County reported 30 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, a record high number reported in one day.

The deaths include:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the city of Irving. She died in an area hospital emergency department and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the city of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He died in an area hospital emergency department and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite. He died in an area hospital emergency department and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He died in hospice care.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He died in hospice care and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the city of Carrollton. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She died in the facility.

Health officials also reported 413 new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of positive cases in the county now stands at 43,439. There have also been a total of 567 deaths related to COVID-19.

The county said there are record high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County hospitals, with 831 people in acute care for the period ending July 21.

NEW: Dallas County Reports Record Hospitalizations, 413 Additional Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases, and 30 Deaths pic.twitter.com/VbJ2n9ZDcW — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 22, 2020

Wednesday is the second day in a row where the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases was below 1,000 in Dallas County. That comes after an 18-day stretch of days with 1,000 or more positive cases reported.

"Today we see a record for deaths reported in one day but also a very good number on the number of positive cases reported. It’s too early to say if this is the beginning of a trend or some anomaly but we were expecting good results from mask compliance after most persons visiting businesses and around others outside their home have been wearing their mask," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "The wearing of masks is the single most effective tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus when people congregate outside their homes and increase the risk of spread."

The virus is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind heart disease and cancers.

A new COVID-19 testing location opened Monday at Mountain View College at 4849 West Illinois Ave. The center is in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the city of Dallas.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There are no residency requirements to be tested at the location, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

