Record 15 Deaths Reported in Denton County, 655 New Cases of COVID-19 Friday; 5 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health is reporting a record 15 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 655 new cases of the virus. Meanwhile, county hospitals have fewer COVID-19 patients receiving treatment, but more in county ICUs.

The 15 deaths announced Friday increased the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 283 since March 2020 and included the following victims:

A female over 80 who was a resident of Lewisville

A male over 80 who was a resident of Flower Mound

A female over 80 who was a resident of Rosewood Assisted Living in Flower Mound

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Fort Worth

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Lake Village Nursing and Rehab in Lewisville

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Corinth

A female over 80 who was a resident of Prestonwood Court in Plano

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Frisco

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Little Elm

A female over 80 who was a resident of Prestonwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carrollton

A male over 80 who was a resident of unincorporated southeast Denton County

A male over 80 who was a resident of Carrollton

A male over 80 who was a resident of Carrollton

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Landing at Watermere Frisco

A female over 80 who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County

“Today we are reporting a record-high 15 individuals who have passed away due to COVID-19,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask our community to cover their families and friends with thoughts and prayers. Please continue utilizing masks, social distancing, and handwashing to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

According to the county health department, there were 186 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, two more than Thursday, including 56 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 76% Friday, leaving 207 total beds available for future patients, including five in ICUs. The ICUs are 95% occupied and 63% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 656 new cases reported Friday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 555 are active while 101 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 49,600 with 34,274 estimated recoveries and 15,043 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Eads said. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites earlier this month, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: