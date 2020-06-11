Donald Trump

Rally at Your Own Risk: Trump Campaign’s Legal Message to Supporters

Attendees for the June 19 Trump rally are being asked to acknowledge "an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19" and agree not to hold the campaign liable

President Donald Trump is set to resume his campaign rallies next week — but attendees have to agree not to hold his campaign liable if they get the coronavirus in the 19,000-seat arena.

An invitation for the June 19 event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, asks people to register online for the event —and waive their rights to sue if they get sick.

"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.," the rally site or organizers "liable for any illness or injury," the form says.

The rally is being held in the Bank of Oklahoma Center and comes as the city is in phase three of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

