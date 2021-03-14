Push to Register for COVID-19 Vaccine Ramps Up as Next Phase Starts Monday

Anyone over the age of 50 is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas starting Monday.

It comes as the state enters its first full week of no COVID-19 safety restrictions, following an order by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) lifting all pandemic mandates last Wednesday.

“The mask going away with the mask mandate has ramped up our efforts to try and get everyone registered,” said Leslie Armijo, with the group Don’t Wait Vaccinate.

Armijo’s organization held an event at St. Luke Catholic Church in Irving on Sunday, where it managed to register more than 700 people for a vaccine. Don’t Wait Vaccinate targets under-served communities who, due to language or socioeconomic barriers, may not know how to readily access the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are ramping up efforts, we basically have an event almost every day,” Armijo said.

Over the weekend, crowds of people turned out in Dallas for St. Patrick’s Day. All of it coming as COVID-19 infection rates continue to trend down in Dallas County. But health experts worry the mass gatherings are coming too soon and could lengthen the pandemic.

“We are making progress, let’s not blow this, we need to get transmission down to really low levels and get people vaccinated,” Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said.

Huang emphasized the importance of following new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding activities and gatherings. While those who are vaccinated can do more, Huang said caution will remain vital.

“It is not recommended to go to these large gatherings with people you don’t know,” Huang said.