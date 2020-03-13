Public Health Emergency Declared in Denton County

On Friday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads issued an executive order for disaster declaration for public health emergency effective immediately in response to the coronavirus, even though there are no reported cases in the county.

"Denton County community members' health is of the utmost importance and this disaster declaration assists us in protecting public health within our county," said Eads.

Judge Eads said with the assistance of Denton County Public Health and Denton County Department of Development and Emergency Services, Denton County has established emergency protective measures, implemented emergency operations plans, and continues to scale as necessary to protect the public health of Denton County.

"Even without confirmed positive or presumptive positive cases in Denton County, the public health is at risk as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout North Texas," said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Denton County Public Health.

A press release from Denton County states "Denton County recognizes community transmission of COVID-19 has occurred within neighboring counties over the past 48 hours. While there are currently no positive or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 within Denton County, this proactive disaster declaration allows communities within the county to actively practice social distancing and reduce risk of community spread within Denton County."

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott