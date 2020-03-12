Public Health Emergency Declared in Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a local disaster for public health emergency Thursday night.

The declaration came after Jenkins announced five additional cases of coronavirus in Dallas County Thursday night.

Jenkins said one of the new cases had no previous travel, which indicates the virus is spreading amongst the community.

"We have community spread," said Jenkins. "Now it is incumbent on all of us... to do everything that we can to keep that from accelerating. If that gets into our nursing homes, our senior centers and gets to our older than 60 population it will be deadly and we've got to do everything we can to keep that from happening."

Gatherings of 500 or more people will be prohibited in Dallas County as part of the declaration which goes into place at 11 a.m. Friday.

Three cases of coronavirus had already been confirmed by Dallas County, bringing the total in the county to eight.

The five new cases include a woman in her 70s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s.

Two of the people are currently hospitalized. Three others are isolating at home.

One is a resident of Balch Springs, the others are residents of the City of Dallas