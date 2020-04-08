Public Charter Schools Provide Lunches at Home

Cafeteria workers at the International Leadership of Texas East Fort Worth Campus were the only ones working in the building Wednesday.

"What we're doing is preparing meals," cook Antonio Smith said. "Because we know that a lot of people are falling on hard times."

The public charter school district has provided more than 150,000 student meals since mid-March, when COVID-19 restrictions kept students home.

"We just wanted to alleviate the burden for parents," International Leadership of Texas Director of Child Nutrition Yolanda Banks said. "We didn't want parents to have to worry about where their children's meals were coming from."

Students get breakfast and lunch, packaged and ready to go. It's handed out from buses for curbside pickup.

"Everything the body needs," Smith said with a smile. "We just want them to know that we care... that's why we're here."

The workers bagged meals in a lunchroom with a poster that read :Kindness is Contagious." It was put up on the wall before coronavirus sent students home indefinitely.

"Now I think we're seeing a lot more of that," Banks said. "The kindness stays."