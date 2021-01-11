Production of 2 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates Is Underway in College Station, Texas A&M System Announces

Production of two COVID-19 vaccine candidates is underway in College Station, the Texas A&M University System announced Monday.

The Texas A&M System and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, which is a subcontractor of the university system’s Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing, will have support from the U.S. government through Operation Warp Speed, according to a news release.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will produce Novavax’s vaccine candidate drug, NVX‑CoV2373, which began Phase 3 testing in the U.S. and Mexico in late December. In the third phase of clinical development of a vaccine, the drug is administered to thousands of people to be tested for safety and efficacy, according to the CDC.

