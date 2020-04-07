coronavirus

Prestonwood Baptist Church to Host Blood Drive to Aid Local Hospitals

Prestonwood Baptist Church and Carter Blood Care have teamed up to host a blood drive on Tuesday and Wednesday

By Hannah Jones

Prestonwood Baptist Church/NBC 5 News

Prestonwood Baptist Church is teaming up with Carter Blood Care to host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The blood drive will benefit local hospitals in need of blood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this time of increased demand when donations have fallen off due to COVID-19, our national and local blood supplies are in great need. As a church, we want to respond to this need and are calling everybody who is able to donate to come help our local hospitals," said executive pastor Mike Buster.

According to Prestonwood Baptist Church, 335 individuals had registered to donate at the blood drive as of Monday, making it Carter Blood Care’s largest church blood drive to date. 

The church also said that it is taking precautions to protect blood donors due to the COVID-19 outbreak by allowing donations by appointment only. 10 people will be allowed to donate blood every 20 minutes.

Individuals can visit Prestonwood.org/blood-drive for more information.

