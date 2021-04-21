George W. Bush

President George W. Bush Says Getting COVID-19 Vaccine is ‘Liberating'

By Meredith Land and Matt Jackson

For anyone who has already received their COVID-19 vaccine, you understand the sense of relief that you feel after getting the shot.

Former President George W. Bush recently talked with NBC 5 and revealed that he had a similar feeling, calling it "liberating."

NBC 5's Meredith Land sat down with President Bush and asked him about attending opening day at Globe Life Field.

"I have been vaccinated, happily I might add, now I understand some people are nervous about it, and they need to consult with their doctors and let the doctor help deal with their nervousness, but going to a full stadium with two shots was liberating. It was unbelievable," said President Bush.

President Bush released his new book on Tuesday, "Out of Many, One." It's 43 portraits of immigrants, who came to America for freedom and a better life.

President Bush said he wants to "elevate the dialogue" when it comes to immigration reform and with each portrait, share the stories of struggle and perseverance.

You can learn more about the exhibit at The Bush Center by clicking here.

You can purchase your own copy of "Out of Many, One" by clicking here.

