Powerful Ad Campaign Hopes to Spark Vaccine Conversations, Save Lives

After months of using the voices of doctors and nurses to convince people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, one Texas hospital system is trying a new approach.

Baylor Scott & White Health launched a powerful ad campaign targeting the vaccinated.

The “Find the Words” campaign features Texans who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Airing during primetime Dallas Cowboys games, the ads are meant to encourage those who are vaccinated to keep having conversations with those who are not.

Lisa Haven of Dallas is featured in one of the commercials.

In August, Haven lost her father to the virus. Her mother survived but was left with complications. Neither were vaccinated.

The family decided to share its loss in the hope it could help others.

“We thought if we could help one person, one family not suffer the way that dad did -- that was our heart’s desire,” Havens said.

The hospital system turned to its own psychologists for advice on the ad campaign.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Kenleigh McMinn consulted on the ad and said research shows conversations with trusted loved ones works in combating vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

“Start by asking that person if they are willing to have a conversation with you,” McMinn said.

She said it was important not to be judgmental or critical with those hesitant about the vaccine, but to instead lead with love.

“Whatever you can do to stay open and come at it with a sense of curiosity and compassion and just letting that person know that you’re having that conversation because you really care about them,” McMinn said. “That’s going to get you the best possible results and it may take more than one conversation and that’s OK too.”

It’s a conversation Haven said she wishes her family had kept having with her father, a pastor for 39 years and father to eight children.

“If you’re still trying to convince someone to get vaccinated don’t give up," she said.

In addition to the TV spots, the hospital system launched a webpage that features resources designed to help loved ones start conversations.