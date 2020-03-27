Popular Dallas Restaurant’s Customer Support Changes Uncertainty for Employees

Businesses across North Texas are feeling the squeeze of “Shelter at Home” limitations on customers.

For popular Dallas restaurant, Beto and Son, the initial uncertainty of the situation gave them concern, but North Texas gave them hope.

“The shutdown certainly brought those of us at Beto and Son to our lowest of lows and because of your support and you guys having our back,” co-owner Julian Rodarte said on an emotional Facebook post. “You’ve helped us bounce back and make us feel like we can make it through this.”

Because of Dallas customers ordering takeout and drive-up orders at the Trinity Grove restaurant they were able to keep employees on the payroll and bring many back.

“We were able to bring 20 staff members back; which to me just means the world,” Rodarte said.

Rodarte said they almost have 100% of their staff back.

“Beto and Son is just a dream for me without the staff. They are the ones that turn my dreams into a reality every single day by being here and working the way they work,” Rodarte said.

Rodarte said some of their employees volunteered to find other work if it meant that fellow coworkers who needed the money more could stay on.

“Those are just the amazing, pure-hearted people that work here and that we have the pleasure of employing,” Rodarte said.