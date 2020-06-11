Fort Worth

Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Site Coming to Fort Worth

The site was approved by county commissioners this week and will be run by the state

By Lili Zheng

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A new testing site for COVID-19 will soon be available in Tarrant County.

On Friday and Saturday, the campus on 3500 Miller Avenue in Fort Worth will be a pop-up testing site run by the state.

It was approved by Tarrant County commissioners this week.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 9

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

DFW Airport 1 second ago

DFW Airport Prepares for July 4th Travelers

“This is the third visit of this testing unit to Tarrant County. They move it around,” Commissioner Brooks of Precinct 1 said. “This is an under-served community and in fact, it’s one of the zip codes in Tarrant County with the highest COVID infection rate.”

Brooks said they are prepared to test up to 400 people for free.

Dr. Emily Spence is an associate professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

“Generally speaking, most of southeast Fort Wort, there are multiple zip codes in that area, are considered underserved,” Dr. Spence said.

When looking at underserved communities and the disparity between needs and services, Spence said there are “three a’s”. This includes availability and accessibility.

“The last ‘a’ is adequacy and that’s really important too. If people go and get a service and maybe there’s a super long wait for it, they might deem it inadequate for themselves,” Spence explained.

While this particular testing site will be available for two days, Brooks said they are trying to provide as many opportunities as possible to get people tested.

“They are trying to test a variety of people, but there will be prescreening questions. Hopefully, the screening is loose enough that most people will qualify,” he said. “Testing is needed all over Tarrant County. It’s the only way to feel safe about reopening the county and its businesses to the public.”

Testing will be done by appointment only between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthcoronavirusTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us