Police Disperses Crowd Gathering in Support of Dallas Salon Re-Opening

A gathering outside a North Dallas salon on Friday morning prompted police to come out and disperse the crowd.

About a dozen or more people gathered in support of the owner of Salon A La Mode, who said says it's her constitutional right to re-open.

“We have the constitutional right to be able to work to provide for our families, to pay our mortgages and I don’t feel it’s right to close us down for this long period of time,” said owner Shelley Luther in an interview with NBC 5 earlier this week.

Starting Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott is scaling back on state restrictions and will be allowing for businesses to conduct “retail to go” service. However, the salon’s re-opening conflicts with county and state orders in place, ordering hair and nail salons along with barbershops to remain closed to in person service.

The opening attracted people in support and others calling out concerns of the opening.

Dallas police officers on the scene said they were called out because of the crowd concerns. Police did not issue a citation or order the the salon to shut down, but ordered everyone to practice safe, social distancing as much as possible.

Luther said hair stations inside the salon have been set up six feet apart. Clients have to stay in their cars until their appointments and everyone must wear a mask before entering the salon. Stylists must change gloves after each client visit and wash their hands frequently.

Luther said she is providing clients with hand-made masks and is asking anyone feeling ill or experiencing any COVID- 19 symptoms to stay at home.