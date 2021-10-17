Police Detective Dies After Battling COVID-19: Denton PD

A Denton police detective died on Saturday after battling COVID-19, the department says.

Det. Rodney Mooneyham, 52, had been with the Denton Police Department since November 2010 and a detective since July 2017.

It is with great sadness that the Denton Police Department announces the loss of Detective Rodney Mooneyham. We deeply appreciate the community's support during this difficult time.



He was transferred to the department's major crimes unit in June 2019, where he led several homicide investigations and assisted in the apprehension and prosecution of several violent offenders, Denton police said.

Mooneyham received nine commendations, including a chief's commendation while with the department.

"Rodney was always smiling. Always willing to listen, he checked on his friends and coworkers regularly," the Denton Police Department said in a statement. "Rodney was a devoted husband, father, and detective. Rodney loved his kids and was always doing whatever he could for them. Rodney was a coach for his son's baseball team, the Dirtbags, and he also spoke highly of his daughter's swimming achievements. Rodney was the kind of person that people enjoyed being around. He will be dearly missed by all."

The department asked that people keep Mooneyham and his family in their thoughts and prayers.