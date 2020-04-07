coronavirus

Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Who Threatened to Spread COVID-19

Lorraine Maradiaga is charged with making a terroristic threat

By Chris Blake

Officers arrested Tuesday an 18-year-old Carrollton woman who threatened to intentionally spread COVID-19, police say.

Lorraine Maradiaga posted a series of video to Snapchat Sunday, in which she appeared to go to a drive-thru coronavirus testing site and then went to a Walmart, Carrollton police said.

The person in the videos, who police say is Maradiaga, they says, "I'm here at Walmart about to infest every (expletive), because if I'm going down, all you (expletive) are going down."

Police said Maradiaga will be charged with making a terroristic threat.

She was transferred to the Denton County Jail later Tuesday with her bond set at $20,000. As part of a condition of her bond, Maradiaga will have to quarantine for 21 days after her release from custody as a precaution.

Maradiaga told police she did not have COVID-19, and police said they had no proof to suggest she had tested positive.

