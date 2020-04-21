Plumbers See Sharp Rise in Calls as Thousands Stay Home

One group of essential workers, plumbers, are seeing a sharp increase in calls with thousands of North Texans sheltering in and working from home for the past month.

“We are seeing quite a few calls in relations to toilet clogs, sewer drains and kitchen drains that are backing up as well,” Berkeys Plumbing service manager Phil Madden said. “I would say this time last year we were probably booking about one day out in advance where now with the ‘stay at home’ we are booking at least two to three days out.”

Plumbers say they are seeing calls from all corners of the region.

“This is like an extended holiday where everybody is staying at home minus all the sweet potato pie and turkey and ham, but it is definitely playing a huge part of what we are seeing,” Madden said. “The sewer system, the kitchen drain – even water heaters we are seeing that play a part as well.”

Since the shelter at home order started, the City of Irving saw major sewage issues from people not flush the correct material.

With toilet paper sometimes hard to find, plumbers are seeing issues from people flushing other items which can be a costly mistake.

“With a sewer system the sewer backs up into your home a lot of times you will notice sewage water coming from either the base of toilet on the first floor of your home if you have a two-story house,” Madden said. “It can start to bubble up in your shower and that can, if it leaks put onto your bathroom floor it goes through different walls and saturate carpet.”