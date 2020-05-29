Plano Woman, 63, Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A 63-year-old Plano woman died Wednesday morning at an area hospital after being infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Officials with Collin County Health Care Sevices announced the woman's death Friday and said she also suffered from underlying health conditions but said no further information about her would be released.

The woman is the 10th COVID-19-related death in Plano and the 34th in Collin County.

As of this writing, the county has not announced any new positive cases or recoveries, though those reports are t typically released later in the afternoon.