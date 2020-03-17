Plano Votes to Close Dining Rooms to Slow Spread of Coronavirus

Plano is extending restrictions on bars and restaurants that city officials announced Monday.

The city council voted Tuesday to close bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms and movie theaters to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Delivery, take-out and drive-thru options will remain open.

Plano city officials declared a state of emergency Monday, requiring bars and restaurants to limit customers to 50% of their posted occupancy.

Plano Medical Director Dr. Mark Garber didn’t issue an opinion on the issue, but warned a “significant bump” of confirmed cases would come.

The order will remain in effect until April 27.

As of Tuesday, eight cases had been confirmed in Collin County, two in Plano.

McKinney is also limiting restaurants to no more than 50% of their occupancy until Friday, when dining rooms will be shut down.

In Allen, gatherings at places like bars and restaurants are limited to 250 people.

In Frisco, where North Texas confirmed its first case of coronavirus, there are no restrictions on bars and restaurants at all.

On St. Patrick's Day, bars in downtown Plano were noticeably slow.

Plano restaurant Sip & Savor announced Monday it was shutting down after nearly a decade due to a recent decline in sales.