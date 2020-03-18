Plano Man Infected With COVID-19 Dies in Local Hospital

Health officials in Collin County confirm a 64-year-old Plano man who was infected with the COVID-19 virus died in a local hospital Tuesday.

The man had an unspecified underlying health condition, officials said.

The positive case was confirmed after the man's death, and he was not among the nine confirmed cases currently under monitoring by Collin County public health officials.

"Due to the nature of how the case was reported to the county, officials here have not been able to confirm the cause of the man's death, nor do they know if the man had come in contact with the virus locally or through travel," health officials said Wednesday.

In Tarrant County, an man who was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington died Sunday after contracting the virus. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak in Arlington at about noon Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, two new cases were confirmed in Tarrant County, one new case was reported in Johnson County, another in Collin County and 11 new cases were reported in Dallas County.

As of this writing there are now 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott