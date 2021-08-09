Plano ISD announced Monday that it will offer a parent-led, temporary virtual learning option for students in grades Pre-K through sixth grade.

The move is in response to a resurgence of the coronavirus in North Texas, specifically the delta variant.

Plano ISD said in a release "In order to address the needs and concerns of our families with children enrolled in grades preK through 6, who are not yet able to be vaccinated, the district will be offering a temporary online, asynchronous learning option for parents who are seeking an alternative to in-person learning."

The district warns that parents who wish to utilize this learning option must register by 11:59 p.m., Wednesday.

The press release from the district goes on to add "Students will remain enrolled at their home campus and will keep their assigned teacher of record, but will not attend school and will not have instruction or assignments delivered by their home campus teacher. The campus will maintain enrollment and a seat in the classroom when students return face to face. Students will be marked absent each day as “EV” or “excused virtual absence.”

Students will not be allowed to go back and forth between in-person and virtual learning. No student may be enrolled in virtual learning after 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, August 11.

Plano ISD says that parents may re-enroll their kids in face-to-face learning at any time by notifying their child's campus.