Plano ISD Parents Plan Rally Outside District Headquarters

Parents request schools open campuses to students ahead of the current planned date

By Larry Collins

A group of Plano ISD parents is planning a rally Thursday outside school district headquarters. They are requesting schools open campuses to students ahead of the current planned date.

“Plano ISD will begin school on August 12 with all students learning remotely through Labor Day,” a PSID representative said via email. “Face-to-face instruction is slated to begin September 9, with families who selected PISD School@Home continuing remotely.”

The rallying parents said they feel as though they were left out of the decision-making process and want the option to choose in-person learning when school starts on August 12.

“I wanted that option because we’ve been home learning since March,” Semita Voicu, a mother of three PISD students, said. “This rally is to say, ‘let us make that choice.’ We were given that choice and that choice was taken away.”

The rally is set for 4:40 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The district did not comment on the rally.  

