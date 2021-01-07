Plano Family of 10 Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Christmas

With five boys, a husband in law enforcement and her own job as a teacher, Amanda Casebere said she did everything she could to keep the coronavirus out of their home.

“I really was just hoping to get though without it,” said Casebere.

Still, three days after Christmas, her oldest stepson got sick.

“He was having a stomachache and he was complaining of a headache, so we just took him in thinking it was strep throat,” said Casebere.

Instead, a rapid test showed he was positive for COVID-19.

That same day, Casebere was suffering from migraine she knew wasn’t normal.

“It was just blinding, and I was seeing like green spots,” said Casebere.

That prompted the whole family to get tests, all of which came back positive.

“Your mind wanders from who could I have caught it from? And there's just so many scenarios that you just don't know. It could've been the grocery store or the gas station or taking my kids to the park,” said Casebere.

Because the family had been careful, Casebere said they made the decision to have her parents join them at home on Christmas day.

It’s a decision she now says she’d reconsider since they’ve both tested positive, too.

“I would because if anything happens to my parents or my kids, I’d be heartbroken,” said Casebere.

Her son’s dad also tested positive, bringing the total of those infected to 10.

Each is dealing with their own symptoms ranging from fever to fatigue to headaches and tightness in their chests.

Casebere said she is concerned.

“It’s just the unknown I think that's really scary,” said Casebere.

But for now, she’s grateful they’re able to manage together at home with prayers and support from friends.

“At least we have each other and we're helping one another get through it, and that's all I could ask for,” said Casebere.

Just days before they tested positive, Casebere said her husband, a Dallas police officer, received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts say the first dose can offer some protection, but they say it takes several weeks to become effective.

