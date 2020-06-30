Plano City Council To Vote On Mask Ordinance

The Plano City Council is holding an emergency city council meeting Tuesday night where they will vote on an ordinance requiring businesses and customers to wear masks.

“No one really likes to be told what to do but we have really been appealing to people’s hearts... when you put a mask on, it is not for yourself, it is for others,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.

As part of the proposed ordinance, businesses that don’t enforce the policy could face a fine. Other cities and counties, including nearby Mckinney, have already instituted similar policies.

At the Fillmore Pub in Plano, a sign on the door informs customers that masks are a requirement. Inside, social distancing and other precautions have been in place for weeks.

“It’s just something that we all need to be doing, it just makes more sense,” said Manager Ryan Beavers.

According to a city of Plano media release, other provisions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, including temperature checks and health screenings – could also be included.

“So who do you care about that you are willing to protect - family members, or friends,” LaRosiliere said. “It’s really an act of kindness and kindness is a strength.”

