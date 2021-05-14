Pfizer Vaccine Rolled Out for Teens in Dallas County

Dallas County began administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to young people ages 12 to 15 on Friday. Parents in line for the vaccine with their teen at the Fair Park site said this is the day they have been waiting for.

“It was very important not just for me and my family’s safety but for hers,” said Kimberly Irving.

Irving’s 15-year-old daughter, Ava, said she was ready to get vaccinated.

“I work outside of home so it’s important to get my vaccine and make sure I stay safe and for my family as well,” she said.

Daisy Ibarra’s younger brother, Eliso, was the only one in the family not vaccinated – so she brought him to Fair Park first thing on Friday morning to get his shot.

“I feel like everybody should have the opportunity to get the vaccine,” said Ibarra. “And I feel like it will be a safer way, if everybody gets vaccinated.”

Teenagers at the Fair Park vaccine site said the biggest reason they wanted to get vaccinated is because they want life to get back to normal, as quickly as possible.

“To finally being able to go out and have more social interactions with more than just my family,” said one teen.

With summer break right around the corner, teens say the timing couldn’t be better.

“There’s a lot of things that I’ve been wanting to do this summer and things I wanted to do last year I’m doing this year because last year we only were home but now we can go places now that I’m vaccinated.”

Which is why Dallas County health officials say it’s critical for teens to get the vaccine.

“It’s great news for Dallas County, for the community, that we can now vaccinate children and that’s why we urge every parent out there to get their son, their daughter, over here or any other vaccination sites in Dallas County,” said Christian Grisales, Dallas Co. Health and Human Services.

The vaccine is available at several sites throughout Dallas County including Fair Park, the Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, the Eastfield campus of Dallas College, and at Parkland Hospital.

Children who are preparing to be vaccinated will need a parent or guardian to be present with them during the process.